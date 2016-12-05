INS Betwa tips over during undocking; 2 crew missing, 14 hurt

Last updated on: December 05, 2016 16:47 IST

At least two crew members are feared missing and 14 personnel injured after INS Betwa, a guided missile frigate, tipped over during undocking at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Monday.

"There has been an incident in the cruiser grounding dock at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai involving INS Betwa. The incident occurred during undocking evolution wherein it is suspected that dock blocks mechanism failed," Navy Spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

Explaining the situation, he said the 3850-tonne ship, having a length of 126 metres, tipped over while it was being undocked.

The mast of the ship hit the dockyard ground, he said.

"The extent of the damage is being assessed," the navy spokesman said.

INS Betwa is an indigenously designed and built guided missile frigate of the Brahmaputra Class.

The 125-metres long ship displaces 3,600 tonnes and is capable of operating at extended ranges, with speeds up to 30 knots. It has state-of-the-art sensor suites and an impressive weapon package, including long range surface-to-surface missiles and anti-missile defence systems.

In January 2014, the same ship had run aground and collided with an unidentified object while approaching the Mumbai naval base. The sonar system of the frigate was cracked, leading to faulty readings and an ingress of saltwater into sensitive equipment.

Representative photograph of INS Betwa