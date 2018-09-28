Innocent? 100 per cent: Angry Kavanaugh denies sexual assault

September 28, 2018 09:29 IST

Brett Kavanaugh, the United States Supreme Court nominee, delivered a rousing testimony to the Senate on allegations that he sexually assaulted Dr Christine Blasey Ford.

IMAGE: US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh emphatically stated that he had never sexuall assaulted anyone and that he was '100 per cent' innocent during the Senate Judicial committee hearing. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Reuters

When asked directly if he was innocent of claims he tried to rape Christine Ford or had any doubts about his integrity, the emotional US judge said, “100 per cent. Not a scintilla. Swear to God.”

The forceful declaration capped an angry and emotional afternoon in which Kavanaugh fought for the Supreme Court, knowing that he was being watched by an entire country -- and Donald Trump, the US president who nominated him.

He got immediate approval from Trump, who tweeted, “Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him.

IMAGE: During his hearing, Kavanaugh appeared emotional -- sometimes angry and sometimes he broke down in tears. He said that this entire process would not deter him and he would not step down as US SC nominee. Photograph: Win McNamee/Pool/Reuters

“His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!”

It all began on Thursday afternoon after Ford testified in which she said she was “100 per cent” certain it was Kavanaugh who had assaulted her.

Kavanaugh began with a 45-minute, 5,200-word opening statement, throwing away a far briefer statement he had already submitted (read the full text here), to instead issue a fiery denunciation of Democrats, accusing them of wanting ‘revenge for the Clintons’.

In a furious and emotional opening statement, Kavanaugh delivered an extraordinary rebuke over the sexual assault allegations against him while defiantly stating: “You’ll never get me to quit.”

IMAGE: Kavanaugh delivered an extraordinary rebuke over the sexual assault allegations against him. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Reuters

Testifying under oath, Kavanaugh said, “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace.

“You have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy.”

“I’m here today to tell the truth: I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone: not in high school, not in college, never.”

IMAGE: Kavanaugh refused a FBI inquiry, and now awaits his fate as the committee will vote on Friday. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/Pool/Reuters

During the hearing Kavanaugh also reiterated his claim he made in a Fox News interview on Monday that he was a virgin in high school and for years afterward.

“This is not a topic I ever imagined would come up in a judicial confirmation hearing,” he said. “I never had sexual intercourse of anything close to it during high school or for many years after that,” he added.

IMAGE: Family members of Kavanaugh, including his wife Ashley and mother Martha were teary-eyed as he made his statements. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Kavanaugh also admitted he liked beer, still likes beer but added it doesn’t mean he sexually assaulted anyone.

“I liked beer. I still like beer. But I never drank beer to the point of blacking out and I never sexually assaulted someone,” he said.

But he warned: “If every American who drank beer in high school is suddenly presumed guilty of sexual assault we are in a new place in this country.”

As the committee prepared for a Friday vote, its result remained uncertain. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a Republican, has voiced concern over Kavanaugh and has not signaled his voting intentions.

“She was certainly a compelling person,” Flake told reporters when asked what his “gut instinct” was after hearing from Ford and Kavanaugh. “She gave good testimony.”