Will Tanushree's charge against Nana lead to Bollywood's MeToo moment?

Last updated on: September 27, 2018 14:09 IST

Tanushree Dutta has struck the first blow by declaring that no one supports the victims in the film industry.

#MeToo may never find a place in Bollywood, but actress Tanushree Dutta has struck the first blow by declaring that no one supports the victims in the film industry.

She stirred a hornet's nest when she claimed that she was harassed on the sets of her 2008 film, Horn OK Pleassss, by her co-star Nana Patekar.

In a television interview, the actress alleged that Patekar got too close to her while performing a dance step, something he was not supposed to do.

She also claimed he added an intimate step and tried to get her to do it.

When she complained, she alleged she was initimidated by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at Patekar's behest.

MNS members, she alleged, besieged her car when she was leaving the studio along with her parents.

Tanushree speaks about her ordeal in the ANI video below.

'I have been a part of this film industry since the last 35 years,' Patekar told the media in response, 'and haven't had anyone saying such things about me ever.'

Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer for Horn OK Pleasss, told a Web site that there was a 'misunderstanding', but 'nothing of this sort happened.'

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan evaded a direct answer when asked about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan.

'My name is not Tanushree and my name is not Nana Patekar,' Bachchan said when asked to react to Dutta's recent interview.

'I don't think I can comment on it... But whenever something like this does happens it is really a sad thing,' Aamir said.

'Now whether such thing has happened it is for people to investigate.'