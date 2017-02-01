Infosys to offer ex gratia, job to kin of techie murdered in Pune

February 01, 2017 00:02 IST

Infosys will ensure financial stability and consider ex gratia payment to the kin of a 23-year-old IT professional who was allegedly strangled to death by a security guard near her workstation in the company building at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Pune on Sunday.

‘In the tragic event of the demise of any employee under unfortunate circumstances, as happened in this instance with our employee, O P Rasila, in Pune, Infosys ensures that the next of kin of the deceased employee does not suffer financially in any way,’ Infosys said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Rasila Raju O P, who belonged to Kozhikode in Kerala, was found dead in a conference room on the ninth floor of the Infosys building in Pune on Sunday evening. The security guard has been arrested in connection with her murder.

The statement said that towards ensuring financial stability for the family, Infosys takes into account the statutory payments to be made as per the company policy.

‘The company also considers ex gratia payments based on the circumstances. Infosys also endeavors to make every effort at a suitable employment opportunity for the next of kin who qualify its recruitment criteria,’ it said.

Meanwhile, a senior office-bearer of the ‘Pune Kerala Samaj’ has claimed Infosys has issued a letter to the family of Rasila, agreeing to pay ‘Rs one crore as ex gratia’ to her nominee.

Repeated calls to Infosys officials for reaction on the claims regarding issuance of the letter remained unanswered.

Rasila’s father Raju OP along with Malyali community members had visited Infosys officials on Pune campus on Monday night.

Her mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday at her village in Kozhikode district in presence of a large number of people.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Kerala today demanded a comprehensive probe into the techie’s murder.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, said he had visited the relatives of Rasila at Kozhikode on Tuesday morning.

‘There is some mystery in the murder and some others had a role in her death, Rasila’s relatives informed me. Besides, the family also complained that there was a serious lapse on the part of the company,’ he said.

Police had yesterday arrested Bhaben Saikia, a security guard from a private security services firm deployed at the Infosys campus, in connection with the murder.

According to police, Rasila had chided Saikia for ‘staring’ at her and threatened to complain against him.