Indo-Pak DGMOs talk after punitive fire assault by Indian Army

November 23, 2016 21:59 IST

In the aftermath of the Indian Army’s “punitive fire assaults”, Director General of Military Intelligence Officers of India and Pakistan spoke on Wednesday at the latter’s request for an “unscheduled hotline interaction” during which the “unethical” act of mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers by “terrorists” was raised.

“He (Pakistani DGMO) was categorically informed that if any ceasefire violations were initiated by Pak troops or any infiltration attempt was made by terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or territory under its control, it would invite an appropriate response by the Indian Army,” a statement issued by the Indian DGMO’s office said.

Indian DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh raised the issue of infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir and “unethical act of mutilation of the body of Indian soldiers close to the Line of Control by terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan”.

Pakistan’s DGMO was exhorted to exercise strict control on their troops to refrain from any “nefarious activities”, it said.

“This would lead to return of normalcy along the Line of Control,” the statement headlined “Aftermath of Indian Army’s punitive fire assault: Pak DGMO requests for unscheduled talks on hotline”, it added.

Pakistan’s DGMO informed about civilian casualties on his side caused by Indian firing at the Line of Control.

Lt Gen Singh expressed grief at civilian casualties but “emphatically stated that retaliatory firing by Indian troops has only been carried out targeting locations from where Pakistan has initiated ceasefire violations on Indian posts”.

Lt Gen Singh expressed his concern to Pakistani DGMO about casualties caused to Indian civilians and soldiers due to “unprovoked” Pakistani firing.

Pakistan Army had earlier in the day said seven persons, including three of its soldiers, were killed in an exchange of fire with Indian troops at the LoC, taking the death toll in such incidents on their side to 14 since last week.

Those killed were identified as Captain Taimoor Ali Khan, Havaldar Mushtaq Hussain and Lance Naik Ghulam Hussain. The development came a day after three Indian soldiers were killed, with body of one of them being mutilated in a cross-LoC attack.

Wednesday’s offensive by the Indian army came hours after the it vowed “heavy retribution” to the killing of its soldiers.