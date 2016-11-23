rediff.com

Indian Army launches counter-offensive to avenge killing of soldiers

Last updated on: November 23, 2016 11:35 IST

Army on Wednesday launched a counter offensive against Pakistan along the Line of Control, a day after three Indian soldiers were killed, with body of one of them being mutilated in a cross-LoC attack.

The offensive comes hours after the Indian Army vowed ‘heavy retribution’ to the attack on its soldiers.

Brigadier, Northern Command, S Gotra said the Indian Army launched a counter offensive along the LoC in retaliation to Tuesday’s offensive in Machhil sector of Kashmir.

Indian Army posts are responding strongly and giving a befitting reply, Defence PRO Manish Mehta said.

Pakistan Army also fired at Indian posts along the LoC in Bhimber Gali, Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors.

In the cross-LoC attack by suspected Pakistani terrorists, three Indian soldiers were killed on Tuesday, with body of one of them being mutilated.

The ambush on the army patrol took place in Machhil sector of Kashmir, following which the Indian Army vowed heavy ‘retribution’.

The Northern Command spokesman had yesterday tweeted, ‘3 soldiers killed in action on LC (Line of Control) in Machhal. Body of one soldier mutilated.’

This is the second such incident of mutilation of the body of an Indian soldier in the same sector since October 28.

Representative image.

