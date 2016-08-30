India-US to advance talks on building six nuclear reactors

August 30, 2016 23:35 IST

India and the US on Tuesday agreed to move forward on building six nuclear reactors and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of atomic power and space.

John Kerry, US Secretary of State, who is here for the 2nd Indo-US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue, said his country would want its civil nuclear cooperation with India to take shape in setting up of reactors.

"We have agreed now to move forward on six WestingHouse nuclear reactors which will provide energy for six million Indians, not to mention the enormous number of jobs (it will create).

"Our civil nuclear cooperation will bring affordable clean energy to tens of millions of Indian households as we move closer in the use of safe, modern latest generation nuclear power," Kerry said.

Under the Indo-US nuclear cooperation agreement signed in October 2008, two US companies would build 12 atomic reactors, each with a capacity of 1000 MWs.

However, the US has often raised concern about hurdles faced by American companies over a series of issues.

Its major concerns like the liability clause in the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 has already been addressed and talks between the WestingHouse Co, which will build six reactors, and the Indian side are on, sources said.

The two sides are also cooperating in the field of space.