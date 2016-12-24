India tests new 100km-range Smart Weapon

December 24, 2016 20:47 IST

India on Saturday successfully tested the smart anti-airfield weapon system, capable of engaging ground targets in a range of 100 km from a fighter aircraft, at the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha.

SAAW, an indigenously designed and developed 120 kg class smart weapon, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, is a light-weight high precision guided bomb and a world class weapons system, a DRDO statement said.

The captive and release trials were tracked by Radar and Telemetry ground stations at ITR during the entire duration of the flight.

The performance of all systems was satisfactory with all the mission objectives achieved, the statement said.

The government sanctioned the Rs 56.58 crore SAAW project in September 2013.

In May, the DRDO conducted the first test on the weapon system from the IAF Jaguar DARIN-II aircraft.