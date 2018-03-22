India successfully flight tests supersonic cruise missile BrahMos

March 22, 2018 13:39 IST

India successfully flight-tested the supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos from Pokhran test range, Rajasthan on Thursday morning.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter and congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the successful fight test while stating how it will be a further boost for the country’s security.

“Formidable Supersonic Cruise Missile BrahMos was successfully flight tested at 8.42 am today at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan. The precision strike weapon with Indian-made seeker flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pinpoint accuracy,” she said in a tweet.

The successful test comes after the recent milestone for BrahMos, which was in November, flight-tested first time from the Indian Air Force’s frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI against a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal.

The air-launched variant of the BrahMos was test-fired from a Sukhoi-30 combat jet to enhance the precision strike capability of the air force.

The BrahMos missile has been jointly developed with Russia and is named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moskva.