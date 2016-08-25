India scurries to plug Scorpene leak

Last updated on: August 25, 2016 11:04 IST

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar immediately ordered the navy chief to personally inquire into what this meant for maritime security, reports Ajai Shukla.

At midnight on Tuesday, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was woken up by a phone call informing him that an Australian newspaper had just reported the leak of key operational details of India’s newest submarines, the Scorpene.

A short while earlier, The Australian, a Melbourne-based daily, had broken the news that 22,400 pages of detailed documents relating to India’s Scorpene submarines had been leaked, apparently from the French shipbuilder DCNS, which is the vendor for India’s six Scorpenes.

The report says: “The DCNS documents detail the most sensitive combat capabilities of India’s new $3-billion submarine fleet and would provide an intelligence bonanza if obtained by India’s strategic rivals, such as Pakistan or China.”

Each page of the documents, available on The Australian’s website, is annotated in red with the stamp: “Restricted Scorpene India”.

Parrikar says, upon learning about the leak, he ordered the navy chief to personally inquire into what this meant for the security of the Scorpene fleet.

Asked whether a formal inquiry was under way, Parrikar replied: “Let him (the navy chief) first find out all the details. That is a sort of inquiry, directly asking a navy chief to find out… and identify what is (the problem).”

“The available information is being examined at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) and an analysis is being carried out by the concerned specialists,” said a defence ministry release on Wednesday morning.

Asked whether DCNS was in breach of confidentiality clauses, Parrikar said: “What I understand is that there is a hacking (from DCNS). We will find out all those things… maybe in a couple of days we will be able to tell you.”

“It appears that the source of the leak is from overseas and not in India,” says the defence ministry release.

Industry sources say the timing of the leak is significant, with DCNS having won a $50-billion tender in April to design a new submarine fleet for Australia, beating German and Japanese rivals. There is speculation that rivals might be scuttling DCNS’s bid by painting it as unreliable.

Even so, the Indian Navy is seriously concerned about the leak. The Australian says the leaked data includes details of the Indian Scorpenes’ stealth capabilities, frequencies for intelligence gathering, noise levels of the submarines at various speeds, diving depths, range and endurance, magnetic, electro-magnetic and infra-red data, specifications of the torpedo system, propeller noise specifications and radiated noise levels when the submarine surfaces. This includes sensitive capabilities that an enemy would find useful in formulating combat tactics.

The first of India’s six Scorpene submarines, a diesel-electric vessel named INS Kalvari, is currently undergoing sea trials off Mumbai. Mazagon Dock, Mumbai, which is building six vessels with technology transferred from DCNS, expects the Kalvari to be commissioned into the navy by year-end. Over the next three years, the remaining five Scorpenes will be commissioned and enter active service.

Parrikar says he hopes key information might have been firewalled from the DCNS leaks by being confined to MDL.

Arun Kumar Singh, vice-admiral (retired) and a submarine veteran, explains that much of the information in the leaked pages would be commercial information relating to the Scorpene’s operating characteristics, that DCNS would legitimately share with any navy that expressed interest in buying the Scorpene.

“An operational disaster, however, would be the leakage of information relating to the sound that the Scorpene radiates into the water; or revealing the maximum depth to which the vessel can dive and fire weapons from”, says Singh.

A submarine’s “audio signature” is like a fingerprint. It is unique, and allows sensors like those in maritime reconnaissance aircraft to identify individual submarines, from a bank of “signatures” that navies maintain.

INS Kalvari has not yet done its “noise ranging trials”, which would pinpoint its audio fingerprint. Until these trials are completed, there is little possibility of it falling into the wrong hands.

Scorpene submarines are operated by Malaysia and Chile, while Brazil will also operate them from 2018. The Indian Scorpene is slightly longer, which would make its audio and magnetic signatures slightly different.

Interestingly, the leak would also be carefully scrutinised by Pakistan, which has bought three submarines from DCNS, the Agosta 90B class. There are several commonalities between the Scorpene and the Agosta 90B, although the latter incorporates the more sophisticated “air independent propulsion”.

Image: An employee looks at the propeller of a Scorpene submarine at the industrial site of the naval defence company and shipbuilder DCNS in La Montagne near Nantes, France. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters