Pak shelling continues; BSF jawan succumbs to injuries

Last updated on: November 21, 2016 14:55 IST

Pakistan Army on Monday targeted Indian posts in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir even as a Border Security Force head constable injured in cross-border firing succumbed to injuries.

The army and the BSF responded to Pakistan's ceasefire violation and the exchange of fire was going on till last reports came in.

"Pakistan Army initiated ceasefire violation from 0830 hours by targeting Indian Army posts along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector. The Indian Army posts are responding strongly and the firing is presently on", a defense spokesman said.

In the past 12 hours, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts for the third time.

A BSF head constable identified as Rai Singh, 40, who was injured in last night's shelling from the Pakistani side along the LoC in Rajouri sector succumbed to injuries.The condition of another BSF personnel, who was injured in the firing, is critical.

"Last night in heavy shelling from Pakistan side along LoC in Rajouri area, four BSF personnel sustained splinter injuries. Head Constable Rai Singh, who was seriously injured, succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of another personnel was serious," a BSF officer said.

Singh, a resident of Jhajjar district of Haryana, is survived by wife, three sons and mother, he said.

Sunday night's violation of the ceasefire came a day after a BSF jawan and a woman were injured when Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri with mortars and small arms fire.

On Saturday morning, Pakistani army resorted to ceasefire violations in the Nowshera sector and in the afternoon, they started firing in the Sunderbani sector targeting Indian posts and civilian areas.

On Thursday, Pakistani army had targeted Indian posts and civilian villages along the LoC in the Pallanwala sector of Jammu district. On Tuesday, they also targeted Indian posts with heavy firing and shelling for four hours along the LoC in Rajouri, forcing Indian troops to retaliate.

There have been nearly 300 incidents of firing and shelling along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops.

These incidents have resulted in the death of 26 people, including 14 security personnel, since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK on September 29.