Indian film body bans Pakistani actors

September 30, 2016 03:46 IST

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association on Thursday passed a resolution to ban Pakistani actors from the industry in the wake of the Uri attack.

“IMPPA in their 87th annual general meeting passed (a resolution that) no Pakistani will be hired by their producer members forever,” producer TP Aggarwal, the president of IMPPA said.

The resolution came on a day the Indian Army announced that seven terror launch pads were targeted across the Line of Control by special forces during a surgical strike overnight in which heliborne and ground forces were used.

Producer Ashoke Pandit, a member of the IMPPA, said, “IMPPA paid homage to the martyrs who were killed in Uri. It therefore felt its responsibility towards the nation and passed a resolution banning Pakistani Actors & technicians in India till normalcy returns. For IMPPA, nation comes first.”

The decision came amid demands by various political outfits to ban Pakistani artistes from Indian films and performing in India.

Last week, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani artistes and actors including Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar, to leave India by September 25 or else they would be ‘pushed out’.

Recently the concerts of Pakistani singers Shafqat Amanat Ali and Atif Aslam scheduled in Bengaluru and Gurgaon respectively were also cancelled.

Also, apparently Aggarwal has replaced the popular Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from his upcoming film Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana.