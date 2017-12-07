In Rajasthan, man burns labourer alive; video goes viral

December 07, 2017 15:48 IST

In a shocking incident, a labourer was burnt alive and video of the gruesome incident was uploaded on social media in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, police said.

The slain labourer, who hailed from West Bengal, was identified as Mohammad Afrazul.

The accused who allegedly committed the crime in Raj Nagar has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Rajsamand Manoj Kumar said.

He said that the accused Shabhu Lal, a resident of Raj Nagar, was being interrogated.

Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria condemned the incident and said that the investigation has been handed over to a Special Investigation Team for further investigation.

In the video, the labourer was hacked and burnt to death.

“The labourer died on the spot,” police said.

According to the Inspector General, Udaipur, Anand Srivastava, the accused was also seen shouting at the victim in the video.

The investigation is on and matter is being probed for further details, he added.