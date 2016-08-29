In August, courts disposed of 7.28 lakh cases, but received 7.70 lakh new pleas

August 29, 2016 19:36 IST

As the judiciary tries to tackle rising pendency of cases, latest figures show that cases filed last month across India were more than the number of litigations disposed of.

While over 7.28 lakh cases were disposed of in August, more than 7.70 lakh fresh cases were filed in courts across India.

According to the National Judicial Data Grid, cases disposed of last month stood at 7,28,010 as compared to 7,70,714 cases filed in the same period.

Courts in Uttar Pradesh disposed of 1,27,382 cases as compared to 1,44,210 fresh cases filed.

In Karnataka, 82,058 new cases were filed as compared to 86,857 disposed of in August.

In Maharashtra, 95,196 cases were disposed of as compared to 1,15,182 cases filed in the same period.

In Delhi, new cases filed last month stood at 30,284 as compared to 17,201 disposed of.

The total number of cases disposed of comprised 2,12,894 civil and 5,15,116 criminal cases. Out of the total cases filed, 2,10,412 were civil in nature and 5,60,402 criminal, the data said.

As the executive and judiciary try to iron out their differences over appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts, the government believes some of the main factors responsible for pendency of cases in courts are increasing number of appeals against state and central legislations, accumulation of first appeals and continuation of ordinary civil jurisdiction in some of the high courts.

The other factors include vacancies of judges, appeals against orders of quasi-judicial forums going to high courts, frequent adjournments and lack of adequate arrangement to monitor, track and bunch cases for hearing.