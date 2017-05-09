After seeking blessings, Kapil Mishra files 3 CBI complaints against 'guru' Kejriwal

Last updated on: May 09, 2017 23:06 IST

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday filed three complaints with the Central Bureau of Investigation against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, minister Satyendar Jain and Aam Aadmi Party leaders who allegedly misused party funds on foreign trips.

The Karawal Nagar MLA, who was on Monday suspended from primary membership of the AAP, also threatened to launch a hunger strike on Wednesday if details of foreign visits by five AAP leaders are not made public by the party.

Mishra said he filed complaints with the CBI over the exchange of Rs 2 crore between Jain and Kejriwal, a Rs 50-crore land deal arranged for the chief minister’s brother-in-law and five AAP leaders allegedly misusing party funds on foreign trips.

Earlier in the day, the AAP legislator wrote an open letter to his former “guru” Kejriwal to seek his blessings before filing the complaint against him.

The Karawal Nagar MLA, who was on Monday suspended from primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, also dared Kejriwal to fight elections against him from any seat of his choice.

“I am going to take up the biggest fight of my life against Kejriwal from whom I have learnt all these things. Before that, I seek your blessings for victory,” Mishra wrote.

The letter, posted on his Facebook page, added, “Do you have the courage to face the people? If you have any morality left, then accept my challenge. You can choose a seat. I am ready to resign from Karawal Nagar... if you fear losing power. But if you believe that the public will support you, let’s fight elections from your New Delhi seat.”

Mishra also alleged that the AAP chief was trying to get his assembly membership terminated.

He said Kejriwal was once his “guru” and that he was going to file a case against him with a “heavy heart”.

Mishra, who has levelled allegations of graft against Kejriwal and minister Satyendra Jain, also claimed that he had received 211 “corruption-related” complaints against the party and the government since last evening.

“What has happened in the past two years is most unfortunate. You and four-five of your friends have betrayed the people of the country,” he wrote.

Mishra said he was out to demolish the labyrinth of lies, betrayal and corruption and would go to any extent in his fight against corruption.

“I know your every move and I am treading cautiously. I will tell the CBI everything that I have seen or heard,” he threatened.

He claimed that he had been removed from his ministerial post for writing a letter to the Anti Corruption Branch.

“You know what kind of deals I am talking about. Had I not written to the ACB, you would have not removed me in a hasty manner,” he added.

The AAP legislator had on Sunday alleged that Jain had given Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal in his presence.

Ratcheting up his attack on Kejriwal and the party leadership, Mishra had on Monday submitted documents related to the water tanker scam to the ACB, alleging that Kejriwal delayed the probe against former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra shows copies of the complaint before lodging an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders with the CBI at its headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo