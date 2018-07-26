If India takes one step towards us, we'll take two: Imran

Last updated on: July 26, 2018 22:49 IST

Pakistan is ready to improve its ties with India and his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the 'core issue' of Kashmir, through talks, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said on Thursday, asserting that the blame game between the two neighbours, detrimental to the sub-continent, should stop.

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least (we) need a start," 65-year-old Khan said on Thursday in his first public address after leading his party to victory in the general elections held on Wednesday.

His party emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly elections, amid rival political parties' claim of 'blatant' rigging in the counting.

Khan, who is set to be the next prime minister of Pakistan, said Kashmir is the 'core' issue between the two countries and it should be resolved through talks.

"I am a person who arguably knows the most people in India because of my days in cricket. We can resolve the poverty crisis in South East Asia. The biggest problem is Kashmir," he said, suggesting that the two sides should come to the table to resolve it.

"We want to improve our relations with India, if their leadership also wants it. This blame game that whatever goes wrong in Pakistan's Balochistan is because of India and vice versa brings us back to square one," he said.

"This is not how we will grow, and it is detrimental to the sub-continent," he added.

He said good India-Pakistan relations will be beneficial for the entire region and suggested to increase trade ties between the two neighbours.

The India-Pakistan ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.

The ties between the two countries had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The sentencing of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a military court in April last year further deteriorated bilateral ties.

The two sides often accuse each other of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties.

Khan also said that he was very disappointed with the Indian media which had projected him like a 'Bollywood villain' in recent weeks.

On ties with the United States, he said Pakistan wants a balanced relations with America which should be mutually beneficial, not one sided.

Additionally, Khan said he and his party wanted stronger ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"We will strengthen our relations with China. They have provided us an opportunity by investing in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," he said.

Pakistan can learn from China, which has effectively tackled corruption and also improved people's lives, he said.

On Afghanistan, Khan said the Afghan people have suffered most in the 'war on terror', and before that in the Afghan jihad.

"Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan," he said, adding that he envisions open borders with Afghanistan reminiscent to those within the European Union.

Khan said that he envisioned to set up a Medina-like welfare state which will be sympathetic towards widows and the weaker sections of the society.

"I want to share the kind of Pakistan I envision - the type of state that was established in Madina, where widows and the poor were taken care of," the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

"My inspiration comes from the last Prophet who set up an ideal welfare state in Medina. I want Pakistan to become like that. A humanistic not an animalistic state," he said in the speech made from Bani Gala in Islamabad that was broadcast via video link.

Khan said his guiding principles will be the same adopted by the last Prophet in setting up one of the 'greatest civilisations'.

"I pledge to our people that I will introduce a system that is for the masses, all policies will be for the people and not for the elite," he vowed.

"I will live humbly. So far we have seen that everyone who comes to power changes. That will not happen with me," he promised.

Khan said Pakistan was in 'shambles' as a state and the country is facing its 'biggest challenge' on the economic front.

"We are facing governance and economic challenges. Our economy has never been so abysmal. It's because institutions have not been doing their jobs," he said.

"Ours style of governance will be entirely different. The one never seen before. We will work for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden people," he pledged.

"I decided to join politics 22 years ago when I saw collapse of governance system and corruption in Pakistan. We have to fight poverty, it's a big challenge. China is the biggest example in front of us, it lifted 70 crore people out of poverty in the last 30 years, it was unprecedented," he said.

"I thank god, after 22 years of struggle, my prayers have been answered. I have got the chance to fulfil my dream and serve the nation.

"We are witnessing the strengthening of democracy in Pakistan. The election process was completed successfully despite many terror attacks. I thank our security forces," Khan said.

On allegations of rigging in elections, Khan said, "Anyone who has complaints about rigging, we will help you facilitate and we will open up any constituency that you want for investigation. Earlier, when we asked for probe, the previous governments did not oblige. But now we will do it. We are ready to investigate any rigging claims."

