If govt can't, we will avenge Aurangzeb's death, says brother

June 16, 2018 20:42 IST

After laying rifleman Aurangzeb to rest with full state honours, his brother appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take revenge from the terrorists as soon as possible.

The bullet-ridden body of abducted army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was recovered from Gusoo area on Thursday.

Aurangzeb's brother further said that he can avenge his brother's death if the government fails to do so.

"Hamare bhai ke badle, hamein sau chahiye. Agar nahi de sakte to bata do, hum khud lenge (We want hundred killings for our brother's sacrifice. If you can't, tell us, we will do it ourselves)," he said.

Earlier in the day, Aurangzeb's father Mohd Hanif made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate insurgency from the state.

"My son has abided by his pledge, he kept his promise. He sacrificed himself for the nation and came back to me. I request central and state governments to eliminate insurgency," he said.

The deceased army man was proceeding towards his home for the festival of Eid when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle.

After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt.

Aurangzeb belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and was posted in Shopian district.