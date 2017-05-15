Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing at ICJ: India and Pakistan battle it out

Last updated on: May 15, 2017 22:27 IST

At the hearing while India demanded the immediate suspension of the former navy officer’s death sentence, Islamabad accused it of using the world body as a stage for “political theatre” through a “misconceived” plea.

India and Pakistan on Monday crossed swords at the International Court of Justice over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case with New Delhi demanding the immediate suspension of his death sentence and Islamabad accusing it of using the world body as a stage for “political theatre” through a “misconceived” plea.

The two neighbours -- who last faced off at the ICJ 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft -- India took the Jadhav case to the world court, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a “farcical trial” for convicting Jadhav without a “shred of evidence”.

After hearing the arguments of the two sides, the court said it will issue its order on India’s request for provisional measures “as soon as possible”.

“The date on which this order will be delivered at a public sitting will be duly communicated to the parties,” the court said.

India demanded the immediate suspension of Jadhav’s death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.

India made a forceful submission as the ICJ began hearing the case of the 46-year-old former navy officer who was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

“Jadhav has not got the right to get proper legal assistance and the right to consular access. There is an immediate threat to him to be executed even before a decision is passed,” joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs Deepak Mittal told the court in his opening remarks.

Representing India, lead attorney Harish Salve said, “The execution of the death sentence cannot be done while this court is hearing the appeal. Else, it will be a violation of the Vienna Convention.”

ICJ denying permission to play video setback to Pak: Salve

The ICJ denying permission to Pakistan to play a “confessional” video of Kulbhushan Jadhav during the public hearing was a setback for Islamabad, India’s lead attorney Harish Salve said. During the hearing, Pakistan had sought permission to play the purported video of Jadhav admitting he was a “spy” to support its allegations that retired navy officer was sent by India to carry out espionage activities and was arrested from the restive Balochistan province. But the ICJ denied permission to the Pakistani side. Asked whether it was a setback for Pak, Salve said, “Obviously.” “If you want to show something and it helps your case if you are denied that right, it’s a setback. So, in that sense, yeah! They wanted to show it and that opportunity was taken away,” he told a news channel. “They did not allow it. We objected and the court felt it was not appropriate,” he said. Salve also criticised the Pakistani delegation’s submission to the ICJ that India has not proved Jadhav was an Indian. He said they contradicted themselves at the court. “The one comment I couldn’t resist is that he (Jadhav) was an Indian spy, but the lawyer said that we have not proved that he was an Indian national. I don’t know where they are coming from on that,” he said. “Here, the allegation is that he is an Indian spy trained in India, but then the lawyer also made the point that India has not proved his nationality. So, anyway, this is a kind of contradiction,” he said. The lead Indian attorney said he doesn’t believe the verdict in the case will take long “because of the note on which it ended today.”

Following India’s arguments, Pakistan, in its submission before the United Nations’s highest judicial body, said India’s application on Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities, was “unnecessary and misconceived” and must be dismissed.

India has seen it fit to use the International Court of Justice as a stage for “political theatre” but “we will not respond in kind”, Mohammad Faisal of the Pakistan Foreign Office said in his opening remarks in response to India’s submissions earlier in the day.

The ICJ also denied permission to Pakistan to play a purported “confessional” video of Jadhav at the public hearing.

Representing Pakistan, lawyer Khawar Qureshi said India has sought to persuade this court that Pakistan intends to execute Jadhav within days.

“Simply by referring to the clemency process available as a right to commander Jadhav. A period of 150 days is provided for in this regard which even if started on April 10, 2017, which is the date of conviction at first instance, could extend to well beyond August 2017.

“There is also of course the potential for the writ petition of the high court to be invoked as we believe India must be well aware,” he said.

Earlier, Salve said Pakistan had denied India its 16 requests for consular

“The graver the charges, the greater the need for continued adherence of the Vienna Convention. Jadhav has been in judicial custody without any communication with his family,” he said.

The rights of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations are sacrosanct, Salve said, citing the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights that recognises that no one can be arbitrarily deprived of their lives.

India had not been given the copy of the charges filed against Jadhav, Salve said.

“The need for a wholesome compliance is greater when charges are serious. We want appropriate legal representation for Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he said.

Not just had all requests for consular access fallen on “deaf ears”, the trial was conducted without providing Jadhav his rights. Pakistan did not even respond to Jadhav’s mother’s pleas to see her son.

Human rights treated as “basics” all over had been thrown to the wind by Pakistan and the trial had been vitiated, India argued.

Though Pakistan says Jadhav has the right to appeal, two-star generals will hear his mercy plea, Salve stressed, questioning the impartiality of the process.

India asserted that it wants the ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence and for Pakistan to ensure that no action is taken that may prejudice the rights of India or of Jadhav.

On India invoking the Vienna Convention, Qureshi said, “The Vienna convention article 36 which adopted to set up standards of conduct particularly concerning communications and contact with nationals of the sending state which would contribute to the development of the friendly relations among nations... the observation we made immediately is this is unlikely to apply in the context of a spy, terrorist send by a state to engage in acts of terror.”

Jadhav, the latest flashpoint in the tensions between Pakistan and India, was sentenced last month. On May 8, India moved the ICJ against the death penalty, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. On May 9, the highest court in the UN gave Jadhav a lease of life.

India, in its appeal to the ICJ, had asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy. However, it denies that he has any connection with the government.

Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.