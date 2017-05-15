A timeline of Jadhav's wait for justice

May 15, 2017 14:20 IST

The International Court of Justice is hearing the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by Pakistan on charges of being an Indian spy.



Here is a detailed timeline of the important developments in the matter of Jadhav so far:



March 3, 2016: Jadhav, a retired navy officer, arrested in Balochistan on charges of being an operative of Indian Intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing.

March 25: Indian authorities are notified about Jadhav’s arrest in a press release.

December 7: Pakistan Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz confirms that conclusive evidence against Jadhav has not been found. Pakistan Foreign Ministry releases a statement the same day stating that the statement attributed to the adviser is incorrect.

January 6, 2017: Pakistan announces that it has submitted a dossier to the new United Nations’ Secretary General Antonio Guterres over Indian interference in Islamabad, which was aimed at ‘destabilising’ the nation.

April 10: Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations in a press release informed that Jadhav had been awarded the death sentence by a military court in Pakistan.

April 26: Pakistan denies India’s 16th request for consular access to Jadhav.

May 8: India moved a petition in the UN seeking justice for Jadhav after being denied consular access 16 times, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan.

May 9: The ICJ puts a stay on the death sentence to Jadhav after an appeal from India, which accused Pakistan of ‘egregious violations of the Vienna Convention’.

IMAGE: Ex-servicemen protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, demanding release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Photograph: PTI Photo.