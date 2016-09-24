rediff.com

IAF successfully fires long-range air-to-air missile

September 24, 2016 03:55 IST

Indian Air Force on Friday successfully fired recently acquired long range air-to-air MICA missile on a manoeuvring target from Mirage-2000 Upgrade combat aircraft.

With the success of this mission by 'Tigers', the first squadron of the force, the IAF has become one of the few air forces in the world with the capability of such beyond visual range air-to-air missile, a defence ministry release said.

The missile achieved a direct hit on a target which was much smaller than an actual aircraft and flying at a low altitude, it said.

The target was destroyed on missile impact validating the launch envelope of the missile, it said.

The operational success of this mission confirms a critical capability of IAF, it added.

