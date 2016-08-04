IAF's Hawk jet trainer crashes, pilots eject safely

August 04, 2016 23:18 IST

A Hawk advanced jet trainer crashed on Thursday shortly after take off from Air Force Station, Kalaikunda in West Bengal due to a "technical snag" but both the pilots ejected safely.

The aircraft had got airborne from Kalaikunda airbase in West Midnapore district for a routine training mission at 1030 hours.

"After take off the aircraft developed unserviceability resulting into a crash. Both pilots of the aircraft ejected safely. There is no reported damage on the ground," an IAF statement said.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

Thursday's was the fourth crash of a Hawk in the country.

The crash occurred within the boundary of the air station, 138 kms from Kolkata, and the two pilots ejected safely, IAF sources said.

Last year in June, another Hawk had crashed after taking off from Kalaikunda station as it developed a technical problem.

Budding fighter pilots undergo their advanced stage-III training for a year on Hawk.

Photograph: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited