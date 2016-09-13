IAF's Jaguar aircraft catches fire during take-off, pilot escapes unhurt

September 13, 2016 23:12 IST

Indian Air Force's Jaguar aircraft, a deep strike fighter plane capable of carrying nuclear payload, on Tuesday caught fire minutes before take off at Ambala air base but the pilot got out safely.

Defence sources said the pilot spotted fire during the take off roll, aborted the take off and carried out safe exit.

"Today evening at Ambala air field, a Jaguar aircraft aborted takeoff while getting airborne for a routine night flying mission. The pilot carried out safe and quick exit. The aircraft caught fire," an IAF spokesperson said in New Delhi.

A court of inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

On Saturday, another MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district but no loss of life was reported with both the pilots ejecting safely.

The MiG-21 T-69 aircraft, which took off from the Uttarlai airforce station in Barmer, crashed near the airbase.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh, quoting a senior IAF official, said the incident occurred at around 8 pm. "The pilot is safe and has been taken to Army hospital for a check-up," Singh said.