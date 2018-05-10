Last updated on: May 10, 2018 13:12 IST

On the last day of campaigning for the Karnataka election on Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with chief ministerial candidate Siddaramaiah held a press conference, answering questions from the media on various issues.

Here are the highlights from the conference.

1. It’s been an honour for me to travel across the state and to learn from the spirit and the perspective of the people of Karnataka

2. The Congress has run a constructive and positive campaign. However, the opposition has not spoken about their plans for Karnataka’s development

3. The Congress drew from the essence of the aspirations of the people of Karnataka to create its manifesto. The BJP’s manifesto, however, was crafted behind closed doors and half of it was copied from the Congress manifesto

4. What does the PM have to say about the rising atrocities against Dalits? The Congress will continue to raise the issues of Dalits

5. Rapes are a political issue. Are you trying to say that politicians should remain silent while the women of this country are raped?

6. PM Modi must explain why the CBI has turned into the Central Bureau of Illegal Mining? Why are corruption tainted people who looted Karnataka are representing the BJP in Karnataka?

7. The BJP doesn’t understand the term ‘Hindu.’ When BJP uses the term ‘Election Hindu’ it defines their own perspective of the religion

8. The PM went to China after the Chinese entered Doklam, but didn’t speak a word on Doklam. Our foreign policy has been decimated and this is because of PM incorrect handling of the situation

9. The policy of the Congress was to pass on the benefits of international crude oil prices to the people of India. But the Modi government is passing on the benefits to its friends

10. I attract anger from PM Modi because he views me as a threat

11. I can tell you why BJP Union Ministers are campaigning in Karnataka - P A N I C. I’m happy they’re here, it helps us

12. My mother is more Indian than many Indian people I have met. If the PM likes to abuse her, he may do so if it pleases him

13. The RSS-BJP wants to snatch away Karnataka’s spirit, identity & Basavanna’s principles and impose upon RSS’ regressive ideology. The Congress will never allow this to happen

14. We’ve developed Karnataka extensively over the past five years, we’ll continue along that path of development more aggressively

15. The outcome of Karnataka elections is that the Congress is winning hands down

Photograph:@INCIndia/Twitter