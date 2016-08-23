rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » HRD minister's oops moment, says Nehru and Patel were hanged

HRD minister's oops moment, says Nehru and Patel were hanged

August 23, 2016 20:31 IST

Remarks by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar about how the British dealt with icons of Indian freedom struggle on Tuesday touched off a controversy, forcing him to issue a clarification.

In a video of his comments in Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh), which went viral, Javadekar is heard saying,"Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Pt Nehru, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru sabhi phaansi par chadhe (all were hanged)".

These comments gave an impression that, like Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, Nehru and Patel were also hanged by the British.

Clarifying his remarks in a series of tweets, Javadekar said,"I am amused with the news. I paid my respect to all the freedom fighters since 1857.

"I mentioned leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Subhash Bose. It was a full stop.

"In the next sentence I recounted those who were hanged, jailed and suffered at the hands of the British," he said.

"There was no confusion in the minds of those who listened. I hope this removes all confusion," he added.

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sardar Patel, Prakash Javadekar, Rajguru, Pt Nehru, Bhagat Singh
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly