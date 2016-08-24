Hillary Clinton holds 8-point lead over Donald Trump in national poll

August 24, 2016 02:59 IST

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds a eight-point lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump, a latest national poll has said.

According to the survey conducted by the NBC News, among registered voters, Clinton, 68, is supported by 50 per cent of the people while 42 per cent support 70-year-old Trump.

The eight-point advantage that Clinton has is virtually unchanged from her nine-point lead last week.

She has seen similar margins since the end of July.

In a four-way general election match-up, Clinton holds a five-point margin over Trump 43-38 percent, while Libertarian Gary Johnson garners 11 percent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein gets five percent, it said.

Based on the survey, the news channel said race relations will likely continue to be a campaign issue through November.

The latest tracking poll found that 65 per cent of registered voters think race relations in the US are getting worse, it said.

Just under a quarter said race relations are staying about the same and only 10 per cent said they think race relations are getting better.

Majorities across all racial groups -- white, black, Hispanic and Asian American voters -- said they think race relations are getting worse in this country, it added.

According to RealClearPolitics.Com which tracks all major national polls, Clinton leads Trump by 5.5 percentage points.