rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Farewell Tillerson, McMaster: High-profile exits from Trump's White House

Farewell Tillerson, McMaster: High-profile exits from Trump's White House

March 23, 2018 12:20 IST

United States President Donald Trump’s administration has been marked by a series of exits from high-ranking officials.

Appointments expected to last for years have only made it a matter of days, ending in chaotic departures. 

On March 23, adding to the long list of departures from the US administration was National Security Adviser Lt General H R Mcmaster who will be replaced by John Bolton.

 

Here’s a list of other notable departures from Trump’s White House. 

(Click on the name to find out more)

AGENCIES
Tags: Donald Trump, United States, Farewell Tillerson, White House
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use