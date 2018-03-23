Farewell Tillerson, McMaster: High-profile exits from Trump's White House

March 23, 2018 12:20 IST

United States President Donald Trump’s administration has been marked by a series of exits from high-ranking officials.

Appointments expected to last for years have only made it a matter of days, ending in chaotic departures.

On March 23, adding to the long list of departures from the US administration was National Security Adviser Lt General H R Mcmaster who will be replaced by John Bolton.

Here’s a list of other notable departures from Trump’s White House.

(Click on the name to find out more)