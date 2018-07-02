Heavy to very heavy rainfall in large parts of India this week: IMD

Last updated on: July 02, 2018 18:56 IST

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of India, including several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Gujarat, over the next few days till Friday, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The warning comes after the IMD said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places, with extremely heavy rains at isolated places, are very likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are very likely on Monday over sub-­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, the weather office said in a statement.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely today at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Heavy rains at isolated places are also expected on Monday over north Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and coastal Karnataka.

For Tuesday, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are likely over Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected for Tuesday at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, sub-­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

Heavy rains at isolated places are expected on Tuesday over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it said.

The IMD, in its warning for Wednesday, said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Konkan and Goa.

It said heavy rains are also expected on Wednesday at isolated places over Sub-­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka.

For Thursday, it predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rains are also expected on Thursday at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and Kerala.

On Friday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rains are also expected at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Kerala on Friday.

The four-month monsoon season normally begins from June 1 and ends on September 30.

This year, the monsoon touched Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. It battered the western coast in the first half of June.