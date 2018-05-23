HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as Karnataka chief minister

May 23, 2018 17:28 IST

H D Kumaraswamy was on Wednesday sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister at the head of a Janata Dal-Secular-Congress coalition government.

IMAGE: H D Kumaraswamy was administered the oath of office by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a grand ceremony. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a grand ceremony in the Vidhana Soudha complex, the seat of power in Bengaluru.

Vala also administered the oath to state Congress chief and prominent Dalit leader G Parameshwara as the deputy chief minister.

Other members of the council of ministers will be inducted after the Kumaraswamy government wins the trust vote on Friday.

IMAGE: Hoardings and cutouts of JD-S leader & chief minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders placed in front of the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Attired in the traditional “dhoti” and white shirt, Kumaraswamy took the oath in the name of God and the people of “Kannada Nadu”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Pinarayi Vijayan, her counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala respectively, were also present.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who have struck an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and socialist leader Sharad Yadav were also in attendance.

IMAGE: CISF personnel outside Vidhana Soudha ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: PTI Photo

The show of strength by a galaxy of national leaders and regional satraps is being seen as a strong signal to the Bharatiya Janata Party about the possibility of formation of a broad-based front to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The BJP boycotted the ceremony and observed a “Black Day” during which it held state-wide protests against the new coalition government, which it called “unholy”.