Have faith in armed forces, country's honour won't be harmed, says Rajnath

May 09, 2017 18:14 IST

The countrymen should trust the armed forces which have shown their capability by carying out the surgical strike against terrorists, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the backdrop of the recent killing of Indian soldiers along the Line of Control, the minister asserted that the nation's honour would not be allowed to be harmed under any circumstances.

"People should keep trust on the forces. Indian soldiers successfully executed operation against terrorists on Pakistani soil after (Uri) attack and gave a strong message to the world that if needed, Indian soldiers can hit terrorists on their soil," Singh said.

The honour of the country would not be harmed under any circumstances, the minister said.

"We have destroyed their posts after entering their territory and are proud of our soldiers and army and have immense faith in them," Singh said.

He was addressing a public gathering after unveiling a statue of Mewar ruler Rana Pratap in Pali district of Rajasthan.

Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a strong nation.

Stating that Maharana Pratap did not get his due place in history, Singh urged historians to re-evaulate the contribution of the Rajput warrior.

"I am surprised that historians called Akbar as great but not Pratap. What shortcoming did they notice in Pratap that he was not referred to as the great," the minister said.

Singh said the Mewar ruler was a true statesman.

He scarified his throne and leisure and fought for self respect, presenting an exemplary example of valour, he said.

"I have no objection to Akbar being referred so but I would appeal to historians that a correct assessment of Pratap should be there in the history of the country,” Singh said.