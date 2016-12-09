'Have done no wrong': Maran after CBI chargesheets him

December 09, 2016 23:50 IST

Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, who was on Friday chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation for using high-speed data lines provided by state-run companies for the benefit of a TV channel run by his brother, claimed innocence, saying he has done “no wrong” and was ready to face the case legally.

“I have repeatedly said I have done no wrong. A case related to this had come up before the Supreme Court last year and was heard by a bench headed by CJI T S Thakur, who had remarked that this case was made out because of political reasons,” Maran, who was telecom minister between 2004 and 2007, said.

“An FIR that was filed four years ago and had been gathering dust has suddenly been revived now. I don’t know the true background behind this. I have full faith in judiciary and I am ready to face the case legally... whatever the motive behind it,” he said in a statement.

Maran, who has been accused of causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer, said earlier the loss was pegged at Rs 484 crore, which was brought down to Rs 100 crore and now 1.78 crore.

He said the dues of Rs 1.78 crore that he was claimed to be liable to pay was with regard to connections that were given at his residences in New Delhi and Chennai when he was telecom minister.

“The connections that I got as minister was the same that was given to my predecessors Sukhram, Pramod Mahajan and Arun Shourie,” he said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Chennai under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and forgery, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, CBI said.

The agency has alleged that altogether 764 telephone numbers were provided to Dayanidhi for which no bills were raised causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to BSNL, Chennai and MTNL, Delhi.

CBI also named the former minister’s brother Kalanithi Maran, who was Managing Director of Sun TV Network Limited, two the then Chief General Managers of BSNL, two executives of Sun TV network and an aide of Dayanidhi in the charge sheet.