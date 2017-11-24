26/11 mastermind walks free

Last updated on: November 24, 2017 07:35 IST

'Saeed has been freed as the government decided not to detain him in any other case,' a top Pakistan official told PTI.

Two days before the ninth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, its mastermind Hafiz Muhammed Saeed was released from house arrest in Lahore.

Moments after his release, Saeed said he would gather people across Pakistan for the "cause of Kashmir" and help Kashmiris secure "freedom".

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa terrorist, who carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the United States for his role in terrorism, was set free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any case.

Saeed has been in detention since January.

"I was detained for 10 months only to stop my voice for Kashmir," Saeed told supporters who gathered outside his home to celebrate his release.

The judicial review board in Pakistan's Punjab province -- comprising judges of the Lahore high court -- on Thursday, November 23, unanimously ordered Saeed's release on the completion of his 30-day house arrest which expired last night.

"I fight the case of Kashmiris. I will gather people from across the country for the cause of Kashmir. And we will try to help Kashmiris get their destination of freedom."

Saeed said he was detained when he announced a month of solidarity for Kashmiris this January. He used the release order to buttress his claims of "innocence".

"I am very happy that none of the allegations against me proved as three judges of the Lahore high court ordered my release... India had levelled baseless allegations against me. The Lahore high court's review board decision has proved that I am innocent," Saeed said.

The JuD terrorist said the US, at India's request, pressured Pakistan to detain him.

"I was detained because of US pressure n the Pakistani government. The US did so at India's request," he claimed.

Several JuD members gathered outside Saeed's home in Jauhar town, Lahore, to celebrate his release and shouted anti-India slogans.

"We are happy to see our leader free," JuD spokesman Ahmad Nadim told PTI.

"Hafiz sahib received his release order from the jail officials. Now he is a free man," Ahmad said.

"Saeed has been freed as the Punjab government decided not to detain him further in any other case," a top government official told PTI.

After a long deliberation by the officials concerned, he said it had been decided to follow the review board's decision.

Official sources said Saeed's release would invite criticism from India and the US.

"How will the government handle the foreign pressure to again detain Saeed is to be seen," they said.

Punjab Assistant Advocate General Sattar Sahil said the government law officer had presented "some important evidence" to justify Saeed's detention, but all three members of the review board unanimously rejected it and ordered the terrorist's release.

On January 31, Saeed and four aides -- Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain -- were detained by the Punjab government for 90 days under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The last two extensions were made on the 'public safety law'.

The review board refused to extend the detention of Saeed's aides and they were set free last month.

Under Pakistani law, the government can detain a person for up to three months under different charges, but for an extension to that detention it needs approval from a judicial review board.

The JuD is the front organisation for the banned Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was responsible for carrying out the Mumbai terror attacks.

Saeed was placed under house arrest after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008, but was freed by a court in 2009.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to re-investigate the Mumbai terror attacks case and also demanded the trial of Saeed and LeT 'commander' Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi in the light of evidence it had provided Islamabad.

Ten LeT terrorists killed 166 people and wounded hundreds in Mumbai between November 26 and 29, 2008. Nine of the attackers were killed while one terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, was captured by the Mumbai police.

Kasab was executed after a Mumbai court found him guilty and sentenced the terrorist to death.

The US and United Nations have declared Saeed a global terrorist for his role in the Mumbai attacks.