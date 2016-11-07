1 terrorist killed, 2 army jawans injured in Kashmir encounter

November 07, 2016 09:46 IST

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed and two army personnel were injured in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Monday.

“An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Wangam in Shopian after the security forces launched a search operation following specific intelligence inputs,” a police official said.

In the gun battle, one terrorist identified as Sadam Hussain Mir, a resident of Chatripora Shopian, belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed, the official said.

Two army personnel were injured in the encounter, he said.

Security forces have recovered one assault rifle, five AK 47 magazines, 119 AK 47 rounds and one hand grenade, the official said.

Earlier, on Sunday, two army jawans were killed and five others -- two soldiers, two civilian women and a Border Security Force officer -- were injured as Pakistani army opened unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors of Poonch district.

There have been over 100 ceasefire violations on Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after the surgical strike.

An army officer said that there have been 84 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along LoC in Jammu region falling under 16 Corps area. As many as 16 ceasefire violations have been recorded along LoC in Kashmir region falling under 15 Corps area, he said.

The worst-ever Pakistani shelling targeting civil population took place on November 1 when eight persons, including two children and four women, were killed and 22 others injured along the IB and the LoC in five sectors of Jammu-Kashmir, forcing Indian troops to give befitting reply by destroying 14 Pakistani posts and killing two of their troopers.