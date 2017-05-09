Gujarat deputy CM's son barred from taking flight for being 'heavily drunk'

May 09, 2017 11:12 IST

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel’s son was stopped by authorities from boarding a Qatar Airways flight to Greece after he arrived in a “heavily drunken” state and argued with airlines staff, officials said.

Jaimin Patel, his wife Jhalak and their daughter Vaishvi were stopped from boarding the plane, which was scheduled to take off at 4 am on Monday, airport officials said.

According to reports the politician’s son was so drunk that when he arrived at the Ahmedabad International Airport, he had to use the wheelchair as he was unable to walk.

Meanwhile, Nitin Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar that this was a ploy to defame him. “My son, his wife and daughter were going for a vacation. He was not feeling well.”

“His wife called up home and then it was decided to return home and not proceed,” Patel added.

“Our opponents are trying to tarnish our image by spreading false and mischievous information,” he was quoted as saying.