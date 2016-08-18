Gujarat cop N K Amin discharged in fake encounter cases

August 18, 2016 21:10 IST

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai discharged senior Gujarat Police officer Narendra K Amin in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter killing cases on Thursday.

Special CBI Judge M B Gosavi while discharging Amin observed that there was no sufficient evidence against him.

According to CBI, the doctor-turned-policeman, who is at present serving as SP, Mahisagar district in Gujarat, was involved in the conspiracy.

The court has so far discharged BJP President Amit Shah, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande, Additional Director General of Police Geeta Johri, Gujarat police officer Abhay Chudasama, besides Yashpal Chudasama and Ajay Patel, both senior office-bearers in the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank in the case.

Sohrabuddin, a gangster whom Gujarat Police claimed had links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and his wife Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted by Gujarat ATS from Hyderabad on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra.

He was killed in a fake encounter near Gandhinagar in November 2005 after which his wife disappeared and was believed to have been done to death.

Tulsiram, an aide of the gangster and an eyewitness to the encounter, was killed allegedly by police at Chapri village in Banaskantha district in Gujarat in December 2006.

The Sohrabuddin killing case was transferred to Mumbai in September 2012 at CBI's request for a fair trial. In 2013, the Supreme Court had clubbed Tulsiram Prajapati's encounter killing case with that of Sohrabuddin.