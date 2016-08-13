rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Grenade blast in Poonch in J&K: At least 11 injured

Grenade blast in Poonch in J&K: At least 11 injured

Last updated on: August 14, 2016 00:44 IST

Suspected militants hurled a grenade on Saturday evening in a market in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 11 people injured, one of them critical.

IMAGE: Ambulances rushed to the spot in the city market place where a grenade exploded. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A grenade was thrown in market place in the Poonch city on Saturday evening, Divisional Commissioner (Jammu zone) Pawan Kotwal said.

In the blast, 11 people were injured, one of them critically, he said. While 7 of the injured are locals, 4 others are outsiders.

IMAGE: 11 people were injured in the attack. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Police and other security forces, who were on alert due to the Buddha Amarnath yatra in the border district, have cordoned off the area and launched search operation.

Further details are awaited, he said.

The incident has taken place close of Dashnami Akhara in the city. 

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly