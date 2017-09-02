Gorakhpur tragedy: Dr Kafeel Khan 'apprehended'

September 02, 2017 12:47 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday 'apprehended' Dr Kafeel Khan from Gorakhpur who was removed from his post in the state-run Baba Raghav Das hospital after 30 children died there in two days last month, a senior official said.

It was a major breakthrough, Inspector General Special Task Force Amitabh Yash said.

Dr Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College, and was removed following the deaths on August 10 and August 11.

"Kafeel Khan was apprehended today (on Saturday) at around 9 am from Gorakhpur, and he is being handed over to Gorakhpur Police," Yash said.

This is the third arrest made by the STF in the case.

Former principal of the the medical college, Rajiv Mishra, and his wife were taken into custody by the UP STF on August 29 for questioning in connection with the deaths.