Sacked Gorakhpur doctor made scapegoat, say doctors in Delhi

Last updated on: August 14, 2017 17:56 IST

Resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday condemned the sacking of Dr Kafeel Khan of Gorakhpur-based Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital, alleging that he had been made a “scapegoat” in the tragic incident in which 30 children had died within a span of 48 hours.

Khan, who was the nodal officer at the state-run hospital’s paediatric department, had been hailed as a hero after he reportedly bought oxygen cylinders with his own money during the crisis.

“With great pain we have to say that once again a doctor has been made a scapegoat for the infrastructural lapse and failure of the government,” president of the resident doctors association at AIIMS, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, said.

The association has written a letter condemning Khan’s sacking and has also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of “gross neglect of public health.”

“If oxygen, gloves, surgical instruments and basic medicines are not available in the hospital, then who is responsible? According to the government, the doctor is responsible.

“I request politicians not to spoil this relationship between the patient and the doctor to hide their incompetency,” Bhatti said in the letter.

Over 60 children have reportedly died at the BRD Medical College Hospital since August 7 and at least 30 children were reported dead till Sunday.

Many of the victims were infants admitted at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.