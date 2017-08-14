Gorakhpur deaths: SC refuses to take suo motu cognisance

Last updated on: August 14, 2017 16:18 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to take suo motu cognisance of Gorakhpur child death case.

The plea was filed by petitioner Rajeshwar Reddy, who has sought for a Special Investigation Team probe into the matter.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, refused to interfere in this regard and has asked him to approach the high court.

CJI Khehar, while hearing the plea, observed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally taking interest and had also visited the patients in the hospital.

Tragedy descended upon Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, as over 70 children succumbed to encephalitis allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the government of Uttar Pradesh over the deaths of children in BRD Medical College, while observing that it amounted to 'gross callousness' on part of the health administration of the state government.

The NHRC has sent the notice to the UP Chief Secretary, and sought a detailed report in four weeks on the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected families as well as the action taken against the guilty officers, the NHRC said on Monday.

Over 60 children have reportedly died at BRD Medical College Hospital since August 7, many allegedly for want of oxygen whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor.

The rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of several media reports hinting at negligence in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital which resulted in the tragedy.

IMAGE: Children receive treatments in the Encephalitis Ward at Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo