Assets of Goa CM, 4 others reduce in last 5 years

Last updated on: January 23, 2017 16:37 IST

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is amongst the four sitting legislators whose assets have decreased in the last five years, according to affidavits filed by them before the Election Commission of India.

Parsekar, who is contesting from Mandrem constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, has claimed that his wealth has reduced by Rs 1.76 crore as against in 2012, states the affidavit.

In 2012, Parsekar had shown his movable and immovable assets at Rs 10.74 crore which now stand at Rs 8.98 crores.

Monserratte couple -- Jeniffer and Atanasio -- former independent legislator Vijai Sardesai, and BJP legislator Subhash Phal Desai have also declared a dip in their assets when compared to March 2012 polls.

Atanasio Monserratte, who is contesting on United Goans Party for Panaji seat, had assets worth Rs 23.07 crore in 2012 which now stand to Rs 15.41 crore, showing a net decrease of Rs 7.66 crore.

Similarly, his wife Jeniffer, a Congress candidate from Taleigao constituency had Rs 23.07 crore worth assets in the year 2012 which have now decreased to Rs 15.90 crore, a net reduction of Rs 7.17 crore.

Sardesai who had won as an Independent candidate from Fatorda constituency and is currently contesting on Goa Forward ticket owned assets worth Rs 25.21 crore in 2012 polls which are now reduced to Rs 15.90 crore, showing a decrease of Rs 10.45 crore.

The rest of sitting MLAs have shown rise in their assets in last five years, affidavits filed by them reflect.

BJP legislator Michael Lobo representing Calangute seat has shown increase of Rs 33.9 crore in his wealth compared to the year 2012.

Lobo who had revealed his assets worth Rs 20.69 crore in the affidavit filed during 2012 polls, has now quoted his assets at Rs 54.59 crore in 2017 poll documents.

Another BJP legislator from Curchorem constituency Nilesh Cabral has the second highest growth in his assets amongst the sitting MLAs.

Cabral has shown an increase of Rs 6.53 crore in his assets, while in 2012 he had assets of Rs 13.42 crore, they have increased to Rs 19.95 crore in 2017.

Congress legislator and former chief minister Digambar Kamat’s assets have grown by Rs 4.53 crore. Kamat representing Margao constituency had declared assets worth Rs 6.29 crore for 2012 polls, while this time he has quoted them at Rs 10.74 crore.

Amongst the 40 legislators who were elected to the House in the year 2012 and are contesting again for this time, former state minister Ramesh Tawadkar owns the lowest assets.

Tawadkar has Rs 1.02 crore worth assets, an increase of Rs 21 lakh as compared to the year 2012 when he had shown them (assets) at Rs 81 lakh.

State fisheries minister Avertano Furtado has second lowest assets worth Rs 1.59 crore followed by BJP legislator Rajan Naik with Rs 2.64 crore and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislator Lavoo Mamlatdar with Rs 2.67 crore as per the affidavits filed for the upcoming polls.