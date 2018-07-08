rediff.com

Giriraj Singh meets Bihar riots accused in jail, says they were framed

July 08, 2018 20:25 IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday met Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad members, who are currently in Nawada jail of Bihar on the accusations of rioting.

The meeting lasted for 30 minutes, where Singh inquired about their well-being.

The Union minister expressed his grief over the arrest of the activists saying that they were framed.

 

'It is unfortunate the way Jitu Ji and Kailash Ji have been framed. When tension arose during Ram Navami in 2017, they resumed peace in the area. They did the same when an idol of goddess Durga was vandalised in Akbarpur,' he said.

Singh further accused the State government of having a mindset of suppressing Hindus for communal harmony.

"It is very saddening to see that the government feels that communal harmony will be there only if they suppress Hindus. I request the State government and the society to let go of this kind of attitude," said Singh.

Appealing to the people for communal harmony, Singh said, "I do now want arrests, I just social harmony."

On July 3, Bajrang Dal convenor Jitendra Pratap was arrested for the riots in 2017.

On July 4, the supporters of Pratap protested against the arrest and took to the streets, which led to the arrest of five people.

Source: ANI
