1,000 kg of spices, 32 chefs for Modi in Davos

January 22, 2018 19:37 IST

A team of chefs from Taj Group is preparing cuisines at the World Economic Forum in Davos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mainly consisting of Indian cuisine, the spread prepared by these chefs will be served at three different venues.

Speaking to ANI, Raghu Deora, the logistical head for this entire mission, said,"I have been told that he (Modi) likes anything and everything vegetarian. It will be like Ghar ka Swad Davos mein for the PM."

He added that it is quite difficult to prepare Indian dishes in Switzerland as the Indian spices are quite different.

"We are a team of 32 chefs and managers catering to India Adda, AP lounge and India Reception for about 12,000 people. Prime Minister Modi will be having our food at three different venues," he added.

"Almost 1,000 kg of spices have been brought from India, some hand-carried some couriered," he said.

Deora, along with Nitin Mathur, the executive chef of Taj Krishna, Hyderabad and Neville Pimento, resident manager at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, will be leading the team of chefs at different venues.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on the opening day of the meeting on Tuesday.

The PM will also hold bilateral talks with the President of Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, besides holding a series of meetings with business leaders and addressing the international business council.

The theme of the four-day event at Davos is "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World".

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Zurich on way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter