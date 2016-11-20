For 2nd consecutive day, Kashmir remains abuzz with activity

November 20, 2016 14:00 IST

Markets in Kashmir were abuzz with activity for the second consecutive day on Sunday as the separatists have suspended their agitation for the weekend after more than four months of continuous shutdown.

Shops, business establishments and fuel stations were open and markets witnessed huge rush.

People thronged the weekly flea market, locally called the Sunday market.

Public transport was plying normally, while inter-district connectivity also improved, officials said.

They said the presence of traffic personnel on the roads was increased to manage the increased traffic.

Similar reports of rush in markets were received from most of the other district headquarters of the Valley, the officials said.

Many schools also resumed functioning on Saturday and some were open on Sunday as well.

The situation has been peaceful over the last few weeks in the Valley, which had been hit by clashes between protesters and security forces following Hizbul militant Burhan Wani's killing in an encounter.

The unrest has left 86 people dead and many others, including 5,000 security personnel, injured.

The separatists, spearheading the ongoing agitation, have been issuing weekly protest programmes.

They had announced two-day full relaxation in the strike from Saturday -- the first such relaxation in over four months.

Photograph: Umar Ganie