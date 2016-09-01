Fresh floods in several Bihar districts; toll rises to 172

September 01, 2016 21:43 IST

With four more deaths, the toll in Bihar floods on Thursday rose to 172, even as water level at many points in the swollen Ganga river receded.

Two more deaths were reported in Begusarai and one each in Bhojpur and Samastipur, taking the toll in the fresh round of flood in Ganga and other rivers to 172, a statement from state Disaster Management department said, adding that 61 animals have also perished in the calamity.

Swirling waters inundated 12 districts of Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar.

According to Central Flood Control, the water level of Ganga receded at Digha ghat, Gandhi ghat (both in Patna district) and Munger.

But, the water in Ganga was flowing above the danger level in Hathidah, Sahebganj and Farakka, it said.

In other rivers, water was flowing 55 cm below the danger mark in Sone river at Maner in Patna district, the Central Water Commission statement said, adding that Budhi Gandak was flowing 131 cm above red mark in Khagaria.

A total of 37.70 lakh people are affected due to floods in different parts of the state, it said.

The swirling waters in Ganga, Sone, Punpun, Burhi Gandak, Ghaghra, Kosi and other rivers inundated 77 blocks and 2029 villages.

Around 3.99 lakh people were lodged in 655 camps while 204 camps are working to take care of marooned cattle displaced due to inundation of cattle sheds at households in flooded areas.

A total of 2915 boats are being run by National Disaster Response Force and state government for relief and rescue of the marooned people in different parts of the state, the statement said.

Doctors and paramedic staff are working round the clock as part of 526 teams.

IMAGE: Villagers walk through flood waters at a village in Patna district of Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo