'Finishing work on Patel's statue to be completed by October 25'

August 25, 2018 17:44 IST

The finishing work on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s gigantic statue in Narmada district of Gujarat would be over by October 25, an official press release said on Saturday.

The state government had earlier said the 182-metre tall statue will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel visited the site of the statue, to be called 'Statue of Unity’, to take stock of the work.

The statue is being built on Sadhu Bet, a small island in the river Narmada, one km from the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The chief minister was informed that the work of the inner steal and bronze structures will be completed by September 10 and October 20, respectively, while finishing

work will be done by October 25, the press release said.

The statue is being built at a cost of Rs 1,989 crore.

After Independence, Sardar Patel unified the country which was deemed to be a very difficult task, Rupani said on this occasion, adding that Modi conceived the project as a fitting tribute to the great leader.

“The Congress has always ignored the legacy of Sardar Patel. They only remember the Nehru-Gandhi family,” the chief minister said in a swipe at the opposition party.