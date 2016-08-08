55 deaths in a month, Kashmir continues to rage

August 08, 2016 11:51 IST

A youth injured during clashes on Friday succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar on Monday, taking the death toll 55 in Kashmir where curfew continued in many areas in the wake of violent protests since the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in an encounter a month ago.

Amir Bashir Lone, a resident of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital on Monday morning, a police official said.

He said Lone had received pellet injuries on his head during security forces’ action against protesters on Friday.

With Lone’s death, the number of people killed in the unrest in the Valley, which entered the second month on Monday, reached 55, including two police personnel.

Many parts of Kashmir, including several areas of summer capital Srinagar, continued to remain under curfew for the 31st day on Monday.

Curfew remains in force in six police station areas of Srinagar -- Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, Maharajgunj and Batamaloo -- on Monday as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the official said.

He said curfew was also in force in two towns of Budgam district -- Chadoora and Khansahib -- and Anantnag town.

The official said restrictions were in force in other areas of the Valley.

“Restrictions on assembly of four or more people continue to remain in effect in rest of the Valley,” he said.

There were reports of the army being called to maintain law and order in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. However, a police spokesman denied it.

“The army has not been called in but it is patrolling the peripheries of the town,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, normal life in the Valley remained affected for the 31st consecutive day due to the curbs imposed by the authorities and the separatist sponsored strike.

Schools, colleges, business establishments, petrol pumps and private offices remained closed while public transport remained off the roads.

The attendance in government offices and banks was also thin, the official said.

Mobile internet services continued to remain snapped in the entire Valley where the outgoing facility on prepaid connections is also barred.

The separatist camp has extended the shutdown call in Kashmir till August 12 and has asked the people today to block all roads around Civil Secretariat Srinagar, deputy

commissioners’ and Tehsil offices and ensure that no employee is able to join duty.

Kashmir has been rocked by violent protests after Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8.

Image: Protesters hold sticks as they shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

