What you must know about Shivaji memorial off Mumbai coast

Last updated on: December 24, 2016 19:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said the 'Shiv Smarak' will not only be the tallest memorial in the country, but in the entire world.

Here's what you should know about the mega project:

Rs 3,600 crore The cost of contructing the 'Shiv Smarak'

190 metre The height of the iconic Maratha king's statue. It will be taller than the Statue of Liberty

15.96 hectares The area which will be used to undertake construction

3000 The number of visitors the memorial will accommodate at a time post completion

Other facilities proposed at the site:

* A state of the art museum containing artifacts used by Shivaji and extracts of his inspirational writings.

* An amphitheatre and auditoria of a capacity 500 and 2000 respectively with back stage facilities.

* An exhibition gallery in which life panorama of Shivaji will be displayed by artistic murals.

* A marine aquarium, water adventure sports with sound and light shows.

* Common facilities such as reception, cafeteria, lavatories, book stalls etc for visitors.

* A viewing gallery at the apex of statue.

* A helipad