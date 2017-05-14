Facilities provided at martyr's home removed after CM's visit

May 14, 2017 19:31 IST

The local administration in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh had installed an air conditioner, changed the curtains on the doors and windows and also placed comfortable sofas and carpets in the room where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to meet the family of slain Border Security Force jawan Prem Sagar.

However, when the successful presentation of the government’s solidarity was over, the facilities were removed from the house.

“Within half an hour of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s departure from the village, all these things -- the AC, curtains, sofas, towels -- were taken away from here,” said a family member to ANI.

Reports said after the administration was alerted about Adityanath’s visit at Tikampar village, most of the bureaucrat and local officers came into action running from pole to post to make arrangements.

Tikampar village, which is also considered as the most backwards in the district, was decked up to welcome the chief minister.

Within 24 hours, the dusty road that led to the Prem Sagar’s residence was turned into a concrete road.

The drains which were always open in the village were closed and a small Chikitsa Kendre (Health Centre), which used to remain closed all the time, started functioning in few hours.

During the meeting with the family of the slain soldier, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs four lakh and a fixed deposit of Rs two lakh to the widow of the deceased soldier.

The chief minister also announced that a girls inter college would be constructed on a stretch of 1.5 acres of government land and a memorial in the memory of the slain soldier would also be made.

On the remaining land, a park would be constructed and beautified.

To a demand of the family of being allocated a gas agency, the chief minister said he would send a recommendation of the same to the Union government.

IMAGE: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting with the family members of martyred head constable Prem Sagar of BSF in Deoria on Friday. Prem Sagar, 45, was killed in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Phtograph: PTI Photo