One country exports terror, isolate, sanction it: PM to Asean

Last updated on: September 08, 2016 17:14 IST

In a fresh jibe at Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is "one country in our neighbourhood" which "produces and exports" terror as he called on the international community to isolate and sanction "this" instigator.

"There's one country in our neighbourhood whose competitive advantage rests solely in producing and exporting terrorism," he said in his address at the East Asia Summit, without naming Pakistan.

"This export is reducing space for peace and increasing space for violence, and, putting at risk peace and prosperity of all," he told the gathering that had US President Barack Obama and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in attendance.

"The time has come to isolate and sanction this instigator," Modi added.

The prime minister's fresh jibe directed at Pakistan came four days after he called on other BRICS members to intensify joint efforts to combat terrorism and sought "coordinated actions" by the grouping to "isolate supporters and sponsors of terror".

"The time has come for us to stop this global exporter of terror," Modi said at the 11th East Asia Summit.

"We need to target not only the terrorists but also their entire supporting ecosystem.

"And our strongest action should be reserved for those state actors who employ terrorism as an instrument of State policy," he added.

Wearing a crisp white churidar, kurta and jacket, Modi warned that terrorism is the most serious challenge to open and pluralistic societies and underlined that combating the menace requires collective effort.

He said India and most countries in South Asia were pursuing a peaceful path to economic prosperity, but singled out "one" neighbouring country.

"Competing geo-politics, traditional and non-traditional challenges threaten peace, stability and prosperity of region," he said at the Summit, which he was attending for the third time.

He expressed hope that ASEAN will continue to lead and remain central to efforts aimed at greater regional integration and cooperation.

"Remain committed, including through membership of export control regimes and to pursuing total and verifiable elimination of weapons of mass destruction," he said.

He added the EAS is adopting statement on non proliferation and that India remains committed to strengthening its objectives.

"This underlines commonalities in approaches," Modi said.

He also said India is committed to supporting realisation of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. India can also play an important role in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation for deepening ongoing economic integration in the region.

He said he was "happy to convey that NalandaUniversity has been inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage site in July 2016".

India will remain steadfast in shared pursuit of regional, strategic political and economic priorities within EAS framework, he said.

The prime minister was addressing the 18-member exclusive East Asia Summit in Laos. Besides founding member India, EAS includes the ten members from ASEAN and Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the US.

The EAS, held annually by leaders of, initially, 16 countries in the East Asian, Southeast Asian and South Asian regions, had its membership expanded to 18 nations including the US and Russia at the Sixth EAS in 2011.

EAS is held after annual ASEAN leaders' meetings. The first summit was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 14 December, 2005.