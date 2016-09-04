In China, Modi reunited with 'bestie' Obama

September 04, 2016 20:49 IST

It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi just can’t get enough of United States President Barack Obama.

Modi exchanged pleasantries with Obama and the two were seen laughing.

Won’t let go of you: PM Narendra Modi holds on to US President Barack Obama’s hand while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gather for a group photo. Photograph: Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Should we sit together? Modi huddles with Obama before the welcome dinner in Hangzhou. Photograph: Stephen Crowley/Pool/Reuters

After you, please: Modi and Obama are immersed in conversation as they head for a group photo. Photograph: Damir Sagolj/Reuters

Why so glum? It seems Modi is missing his bestie when he’s not by his side. :-) Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/Reuters