Expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh gets bail in Mayawati abuse case

August 06, 2016 18:43 IST

A court in Mau on Saturday granted bail to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dayashankar Singh, arrested for making derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati.

Additional District Judge of SC/ST court Ajay Kumar granted bail to Singh on two surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each, government counsel Chedi Lal Gupta said.

He will be released on verification of sureties, he said.

Meanwhile, BSP national general secretary Satish Misra said the party will move the high court against the bail.

“The Mau court order will be challenged in the high court as it is not in keeping with the law,” Misra, who is also a senior counsel, said in a statement.

Singh, who was on the run for nine days after his remarks against Mayawati, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force with the help of Bihar Police from Buxar on July 29 and lodged in Mau jail.

An FIR against Singh was registered on July 20 under the the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other provisions.

The complaint, which was lodged by national secretary of BSP Mewalal Gautam, alleged that Singh’s remarks in Mau on July 20 hurt the feelings of BSP workers and the Dalit community across the country and were aimed at provoking them.

Referring to Singh’s comments telecast on national TV channels, he said they were so derogatory that they could not be mentioned in the complaint and so a CD of the same was submitted before the court.

BJP has already sacked Singh, who was recently appointed as the state unit vice president.

Singh was on the run after the registration of a FIR against him and was sighted in a temple in Deogarh in BJP-ruled Jharkhand and his photo went viral on the social media.

He had moved the Allahabad high court for a stay on his arrest but got no immediate relief.